Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €153.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) received a €153.00 ($180.00) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.16. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

