Desjardins Weighs in on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

