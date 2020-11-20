Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Sells $546,516.99 in Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,909.06.

On Monday, September 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $210,560.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $977,952.65.

DEN stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 4.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

