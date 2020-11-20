Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

