DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get DeNA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DeNA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

DNACF opened at $17.76 on Monday. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DeNA (DNACF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.