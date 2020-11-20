Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

