Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DGRLY opened at $2.58 on Monday. Delek Group has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Delek Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.68 million during the quarter.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

