Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $269,336.16 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $269,336.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $467,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67.

On Monday, September 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $261,396.12.

DDOG stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,962.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Datadog by 231.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 94.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

