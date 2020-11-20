Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.15 ($75.48).

EPA:BN opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Friday. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.81.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

