Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.15 ($75.48).

EPA:BN opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Friday. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.81.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.