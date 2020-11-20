Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DKILY opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

