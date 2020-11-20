Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Critical Contrast

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Twitter 4 22 10 0 2.17

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $39.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.63%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Twitter.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 17.05 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -8.74 Twitter $3.46 billion 10.03 $1.47 billion $1.99 21.92

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11%

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Twitter on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

