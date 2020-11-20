CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) vs. Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) Critical Contrast

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enviro Technologies and CVD Equipment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.18 $590,000.00 N/A N/A CVD Equipment $19.65 million 1.62 -$6.33 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVD Equipment.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% CVD Equipment -17.55% -11.14% -7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enviro Technologies and CVD Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVD Equipment beats Enviro Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, such as gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and custom designed items, as well as offers carbon composites and electronic materials. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as to the aerospace and medical industries. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

