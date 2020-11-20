Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO David Charles Adams Sells 2,500 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CW stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

