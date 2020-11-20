CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CURO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $9.10 on Monday. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

