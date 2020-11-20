Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

