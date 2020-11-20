Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.
Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $64.09 on Friday. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
CUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.
About Cubic
Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).
