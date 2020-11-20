Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $64.09 on Friday. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

