Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

CUB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.18.

NYSE:CUB opened at $64.09 on Thursday. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 390,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

