CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of CSX worth $69,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

