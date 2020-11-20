CSFB Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$24.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.47.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$22.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

