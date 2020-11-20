Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.11.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.63%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$175,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

