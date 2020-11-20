Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.11.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$14.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$16.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.63%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$175,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

