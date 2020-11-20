Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN stock opened at C$14.85 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.63%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.