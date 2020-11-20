Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.63%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$175,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

