Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CROMF opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

