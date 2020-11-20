Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $12.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

