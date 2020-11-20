Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.90. Croda International has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

