Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,440 shares of company stock worth $2,354,314. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 437,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.