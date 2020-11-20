Critical Contrast: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) vs. Waters (NYSE:WAT)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioForce Nanosciences and Waters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Waters 4 7 0 0 1.64

Waters has a consensus price target of $200.10, suggesting a potential downside of 11.60%. Given Waters’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Risk & Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Waters’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 656.70 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Waters $2.41 billion 5.84 $592.20 million $8.99 25.18

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -328,192.44% Waters 22.61% -349.31% 21.11%

Summary

Waters beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company's offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

