CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRHM. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $2.58 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

