Credit Suisse Group Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $74.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

JACK stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

