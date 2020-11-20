Credit Suisse Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $270.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

NYSE PANW opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

