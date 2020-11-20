Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of CR stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50 and a beta of 1.45. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

