Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,604 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $2,450,652.68.

On Thursday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,500.00.

Coupa Software stock opened at $314.05 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,388,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

