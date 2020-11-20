Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

