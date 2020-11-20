Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.

CAAP stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

