CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.82 on Thursday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 22,165 shares of company stock valued at $92,814 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth $87,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CorMedix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CorMedix by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

