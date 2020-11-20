Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. CSFB set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.96%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

