Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Contura Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

CTRA opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Contura Energy has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 353,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Contura Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 115,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

