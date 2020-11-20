Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $26.00 at Bank of America

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.69.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $41,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

