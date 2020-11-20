Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

