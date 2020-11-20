Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

