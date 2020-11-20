ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.46.

NYSE COP opened at $39.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

