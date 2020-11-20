ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 91,898 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $52,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

