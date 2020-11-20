Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,529 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 528.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 13.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. Conduent has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

