Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.37.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $57.24 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.