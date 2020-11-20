Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.
TSE CMG opened at C$5.15 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.94.
About Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)
