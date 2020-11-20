Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

TSE CMG opened at C$5.15 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.94.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

