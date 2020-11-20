Comparing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.94% 0.32% First Seacoast Bancorp 1.80% 0.55% 0.08%

19.1% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 1.85 $3.00 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.05 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch offices in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp MHC

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.