Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.96 ($5.84).

CBK opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.44 and its 200-day moving average is €4.27. Commerzbank AG has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

