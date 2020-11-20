Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Several other analysts also recently commented on COHR. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 767.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

