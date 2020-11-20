Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $101,802.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,443.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $78.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

